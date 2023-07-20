- Advertisement -

Blacko we all are aware was arrested by the police yesterday at the Kotoka International Airport.

When the news first broke, no details were attached to the post aside from the fact that he was picked up by some plain-clothed security men on his arrival in Ghana.

Information we have gathered has it that Black Sherif‘s arrest was caused by a cruise ship who paid him money to perform but failed to show up.

Also Read: Video of Black Sherif being picked up at KIA by police surfaces

According to the source, the cruise ship reached out to the management of Mohammed Sharrif aka Black Sherrif to perform at the second edition of its musical cruise onboard a cruise ship dubbed Afro Cruise Jam, on August 19, 2023, in Greece.

The first edition, which was held last year, featured Grammy awards winner – Gramps Morgan of Morgan Heritage fame and Abrantie Amakye Dede and his Apollo High-Kings.

Cruise People Ltd was charged Forty Thousand United States Dollars ($40,000); and was further agreed between Cruise People Ltd., the artiste and his booking agents (United Talent Agency a.k.a Echo Location Talent Agency) that an initial payment of Twenty Thousand United States Dollars ($20,000) shall be paid to him to firm up the agreement and in return he will record a video confirming his participation and availability for the said show on the cruise ship at the agreed dates.

Also Read: Black Sherif breaks silence about his arrest at KIA

The company proceeded to pay the initial deposit via swift bank transfer to his London account as agreed, and the artiste acknowledged receipt of payment.

Following a series of email correspondences between Cruise People Ltd. and the artist, the company reiterated to him that they needed the video recording of him confirming his performance on the cruise ship on the dates agreed upon.

They went further to notify him that they had arranged a media engagement with Multimedia Group on Friday 19th May 2023 @ 3 pm for which the said video clip announcing his performance and availability for the event on the cruise ship will be broadcast to elicit enhanced marketability of the event. But Blacko allegedly refused to fulfil his part of the contract.

Also Read: Black Sherif arrested at KIA

Due to that the cruise ship decided to report the artiste and his management to the Police service so they could take action against them.

The Cruise ship from other sources claims that they believe the action by Blacko and his management is a sign they are not going to turn up for the event which would tarnish their image.

We wait patiently for an update from the camp of Black Sherif to see the way forward on how they are handling things.

Read More: Ghanaians react to alleged arrest of Black Sherif at Kotoka International Airport