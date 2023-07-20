Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Cruise People Limited the firm behind the arrest of the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year has released a statement on the arrest of Black Sherif.

According to their statement, they engaged the management of Mohammed Sharrif aka Black Sherrif to perform at the second edition of its musical cruise onboard a cruise ship dubbed Afro Cruise Jam, on August 19, 2023, in Greece.

The first edition, held last year, featured Grammy awards winner – Gramps Morgan of Morgan Heritage fame and Abrantie Amakye Dede and his Apollo High-Kings.

Cruise People Ltd was charged Forty Thousand United States Dollars ($40,000); and was further agreed between Cruise People Ltd., the artiste and his booking agents (United Talent Agency a.k.a Echo Location Talent Agency) that an initial payment of Twenty Thousand United States Dollars ($20,000) shall be paid to him to firm up the agreement and in return he will record a video confirming his participation and availability for the said show on the cruise ship at the agreed dates.

Despite everything he failed to honour his part of the deal which resulted in their loss, they reached out to the musician and his management several times to no avail.

They added that their lawyers even wrote to the management of the musician requesting for reason for the action as far back in May but neither the artiste nor his management are yet to respond to them to date.

The statement disclosed that this informed their decision to report the issue to the police for them to take drastic actions against Black Sherif.

