Black Stars Captain, Dede Ayew to appear before Parliament over poor team performance at AFCON

- Advertisement -

Captain of the Black Stars, Dede Ayew and other key members of the Ghana national team have been hauled before parliament to answer questions on Ghana’s woeful AFCON showing in Cameroon.

This was disclosed by Ghanaian journalist, Saddick Adams aka Sports Obama on Twitter.

Saddick posted: “The Parliament of Ghana has set 17th, 18th and 23rd February 2021 to commence formal investigations into the “abysmal performance of the Black Stars and their disappointing exit from Afcon 2021”.

Key stakeholders have received invitations to help in the investigations.

Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Youth Sports and Culture, Johnson Kwaku Adu tells Angel Sports that captain Andrew Ayew will appear before the investigation team to answer questions on Ghana’s abysmal Afcon 2021 showing”