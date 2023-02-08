type here...
Blakk Rasta mocks Nana Aba Anamoah in latest attack
Entertainment

Blakk Rasta mocks Nana Aba Anamoah in latest attack

By Mr. Tabernacle
Blakk Rasta from the turn of events is not ready to cease fire as he continues his relentless trolling campaign against Nana Aba Anamoah over Sarkodie’s Bob Marley feature.

The reggae artist in the last few days expressed disappointment in Sarkodie’s feature with the deceased reggae legend Bob Marley.

Blakk Rasta has maintained that the managers of the estate of Bob Marley did a poor job by selecting Sarkodie to feature on the “Stir It Up” track.

He describes the rapper’s verse on the track as a “desecration” of the reggae genre.

 The series of tweets by Blakk Rasta has forced Nana Aba Anamaoah to reply to him hence their back and forth on Twitter.

Blakk Rasta, in a fresh attack, has mocked the GHOne TV General Manager.

The Kuchoko artiste has shared Anamoah’s infamous Old Trafford photoshopped photo that landed her in a mess and subsequently got her sacked from TV3 mocking her while asking for the score of the day.

Nana Aba got fired from TV3 for lying about visiting Old Trafford for a match by photoshopping herself into pictures from the venue.

