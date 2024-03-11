type here...
News

“Bloood sacrifice and NPP” – All the hidden dirty-heavy secrets about John Kumah’s death exposed by Kofi Oduro

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Bloood sacrifice - All the dirty-heavy secrets about John Kumah's death exposed by Kofi Oduro
Prophet Kofi Oduro has insisted that some evil people masterminded John Kumah’s death.

According to the highly opinionated man of God, due to the impending elections, some power-driven people have taken it upon themselves to spill blood to maintain their positions.

As declared by Kofi Oduro, the same people parading themselves as lovers of John Kumah are behind his death.

The vociferous man of God advised his congregation to be very careful and take it upon themselves to protect their lives by all means because our politicians are hunting for blood to enhance their sacrifices as we get closer to the general elections.

While ranting, Prophet Kofi Oduro quizzed; ‘Who said the NPP will win the next general elections?”.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

