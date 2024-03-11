type here...
Sidechick ends it all as her married sugar daddy dumps her to focus on his wife and kids

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Sidechick ends it all as her married sugar daddy dumps her to focus on his family
A Nigerian side-chick named Florence has ended it all after her married sugar daddy dumped her to focus on his family.

According to reports, the late side-chick was hoping that her sugar daddy would have divorced his wife to marry her but unfortunately, she was living in a fantasy Island.

Sadly, she decided to end it all by drinking poison after her sugar daddy warned her never to either call or text him again because he now wants to focus on his family.

According to some witnesses, the lady drank rat poison to end it all because she wasn’t able to cope with the shock of the breakup.

Netizens Reactions…

@Lilan Helbert – No sympathy for this one I beg I need adonko next level .

@Iam Blessy 1 – Hmm )d) de nipa bedru akyire o hmmm

@Nielakourt – Eeeeiii????? on top of someone’s husband

@Daakyehemaa – Kwaasiaaaaa line sei

Source:GHpage

