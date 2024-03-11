Here’s the emotional trending audio of Dr Grace Boadu crying like a baby after an alleged miscarriage

- Advertisement -

Over the weekend, an expensive final funeral rites was organized for Dr Grace Boadu who was confirmed dead on the 29th of January 2023.

After the funeral, a new audio that has surfaced on social media and left netizens teary captures the moment Dr Grace Boadu recorded an audio of herself crying after suffering an alleged miscarriage.

In the now viral audio, the late Dr Grace Boadu recounted how she bled and almost died.

READ ALSO: This is needless and a waste of money – Ghanaians blast Dr Grace Boadu’s family for burying in her Ghc 50k coffin

As confirmed, Dr Grace Boadu sent the heartwrenching audio to her mother whom she labelled as a witch and the cause of her barrenness.

As stated by Dr Grace Boadu, even when she wanted to ‘wee wee’ or attend to nature’s call, she had to deal with blood.

The crying late herbal practitioner also accused her mother of causing divisions amongst her children.

In the audio, Dr Frace Boadu replied to her pained daughter’s accusations by thanking her for the heavy insults she pelted against her.

Listen to the leaked audio below to know more…

READ ALSO: “Don’t touch me” – Watch as Dr Grace Boadu’s mother warns and almost beats woman during funeral

READ ALSO: Trending audio of Dr Grace Boadu’s househelp confirming that her own people tasked him to poison her