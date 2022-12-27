- Advertisement -

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky is allegedly pregnant according to some social media users who have come across his most recent video looking all lam at an event.

Despite Bob being a man, his latest looks depict that of a heavily pregnant woman who is due for delivery.

In this short clip, Bob rocked the native iro and buba, with headgear and gold accessories to match. In the video, he had a taste of the food placed before him.

His face looked very fat and plumpy and he also looked very tired just like a pregnant woman.

Alot of netizens are now questioning his gender and asking whether he has truly transitioned into becoming a woman or he’s still a man.

Meanwhile, a man can only conceive after undergoing a gender reassignment surgery and become pregnant through artificial insemination.

Check out some of the comments gathered under the fast-trending video;

otorroseline – He looks pregnant

jessicaposh1 – This woman is pregnant from the looks. Bob just take cross dressing into a new level. How is Jamesbrown?



iam_soggys – He looks pregnant. Wish her safe delivery

grace_found_me_always – Bobrisky looks pregnant ? his face especially

mor__r33n__ – Be like our mummy of Lagos don get belle oo

christylanky – Injections wen this one dy take don make am look like pregnant woman

