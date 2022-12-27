type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBobrisky allegedly pregnant and expecting his first child
Entertainment

Bobrisky allegedly pregnant and expecting his first child

By Armani Brooklyn
Bobrisky allegedly pregnant and expecting his first child
- Advertisement -

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky is allegedly pregnant according to some social media users who have come across his most recent video looking all lam at an event.

Despite Bob being a man, his latest looks depict that of a heavily pregnant woman who is due for delivery.

In this short clip, Bob rocked the native iro and buba, with headgear and gold accessories to match. In the video, he had a taste of the food placed before him.

READ ALSO: Bobrisky cries as he laments over struggle with menstrual cramps

His face looked very fat and plumpy and he also looked very tired just like a pregnant woman.

Alot of netizens are now questioning his gender and asking whether he has truly transitioned into becoming a woman or he’s still a man.

Meanwhile, a man can only conceive after undergoing a gender reassignment surgery and become pregnant through artificial insemination.

Check out some of the comments gathered under the fast-trending video;

otorroseline – He looks pregnant

jessicaposh1 – This woman is pregnant from the looks. Bob just take cross dressing into a new level. How is Jamesbrown?

iam_soggys – He looks pregnant. Wish her safe delivery
grace_found_me_always – Bobrisky looks pregnant ? his face especially

mor__r33n__ – Be like our mummy of Lagos don get belle oo
christylanky – Injections wen this one dy take don make am look like pregnant woman

READ ALSO: Men are no longer proposing to me after my ex-husband pastor divorced me – Beautiful lady cries

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, December 27, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    58 %
    1.9mph
    96 %
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News