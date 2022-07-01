type here...
Bobrisky puts her white mansion on display to 'compete' with Jackie Appiah
Entertainment

Bobrisky puts her white mansion on display to ‘compete’ with Jackie Appiah

By Mr. Tabernacle
Jackei Appiah (L) Bobrisky (R)
Jackei Appiah (L) Bobrisky (R)
Bobrisky says she is the latest billionaire in town as she flaunts her magnificent mansion on social media.

Bobrisky took to Instagram to share his video to the public bragging about his wealth. This comes in the wake of the most talked-about Jackie Appiah multimillion mansion.

Following the video of Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion, pressures have risen as some female celebrities have also started to flaunt their houses also to garner attention.

There’s no doubt that Jackie is living the dream luxury of many people. On the back of this, Bobrisky has put his mansion in subtle competition with the Ghanaian screen goddess.

After Bobrisky shared the post, some netizens congratulated him on his latest achievement while others called him out for his fake lifestyle.

Take a look at the post below;

    Source:GHPAGE

