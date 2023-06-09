Bobrisky’s former P.A ‘exposes’ him for chopping her every night

- Advertisement -

Bobrisky’s former personal assistant, Oye Kyme, has made new damning allegations against him.

Oye Kyme, who has consistently called out Bobrisky since they parted ways in 2021, appears to still have a lot to get off her chest.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday night, she revealed fresh details about her relationship with her former boss.



The Ivorian posted an old video of them together in which Bobrisky referred to her as his daughter.



However, she pointed out that the “daughter-mother” relationship was a facade. According to her, while Bobrisky called her his daughter, they engaged in intimate activities on a daily basis.

