Boyfriend lashes his girlfriend for cheating on him

By Armani Brooklyn
A disturbing video that has gone viral on the internet and received mixed reactions from social media users captures the moment a boyfriend physically abused his girlfriend for cheating on him.

In this snarling video, the abusive boyfriend had invited his friends to his house to help him lash his girlfriend for cheating on him.

The lady can be heard and seen crying for help and begging for mercy but all her pleas fell on deaf ears.

The guy’s friends on the other can be seen pulling the poor girlfriend from the sofa she was seeking refuge to be lashed.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video;

@The_real_mummies eye – She must report to the police now. And curse them too

@Kobby_Humble – If she has cheated let’s her go eeer kwasia man why do you hv to lash her

@Kodjo_Dee – He should be arrested

