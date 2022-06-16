type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan who bought iPhone for girlfriend flogs her for cheating on him
News

Man who bought iPhone for girlfriend flogs her for cheating on him

By Albert
Man who bought iPhone for girlfriend flogs her for cheating on him
- Advertisement -

A man who had bought an iPhone for his girlfriend intending to get her to stick was shocked when he caught her cheating.

According to him, he feels let down by the lady, considering the investments he made into their relationship.

With so much anger burning in him, he teamed up with his friends to flog the lady after he got wind of her sexual escapades with another guy.

He decided to have one of his friends record the entire session. They tied the lady on the bed and together used what could be seen as belts to flog her.

The more she screamed, the more they intensified the flogging. According to the man, that was the only he could pay her back for cheating on him.

Do you think the man was right or wrong?

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 16, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    94 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Thu
    76 °
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    76 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News