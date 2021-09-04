Breakup?- Zionfelix & his Italian-based Baby Mama unfollow each other on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Just a day after posting a photo of her and congratulating her for giving him a baby boy, christened as Felix Adomako Jnr, Zionfelix and his Italian-based baby mama have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Zionfelix yesterday took to her official Instagram page to thank his Italian-based girlfriend, Erica and Minalyn for blessing him with a son and daughter respectively.

READ ALSO: Zionfelix finally congratulates his two babymamas for giving him a son & daughter at the same time

A few moments later the celebrity blogger deleted Erica’s photos from his Instagram page after his congratulatory message to her leaving that of Minalyn’s photos on his page.

Apparently, Erica Amoa (IG handle; ericus_kyem) didn’t feel happy about it as she has as at now unfollowed him (Zionfelix).

This is a clear indication that Erica isn’t happy with how Zionfelix is treating her in public despite welcoming a child with him.

Meanwhile, a video that has surfaced shows the beautiful moment Zionfelix went down on one knee to pop the question to Minalyn during a maternity photo shoot that happened on May 22.

The heavy pregnant make-up artiste could not contain the surprise as she shed tears of joy while Zion put the ring on her finger.

The secret proposal was finally made public Friday after the couple shared photos from the shoot to officially confirm reports that Zionfelix was expecting his first child with his fiancée.