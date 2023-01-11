- Advertisement -

A video of a bride and his groom moving to their wedding venue in a monster caterpillar recently surfaced on the internet.



In the video, the bride was spotted fully dressed and beautified in her wedding gown and accessories while moving to her wedding venue in a caterpillar.

The video also captured some eyewitnesses who could not stop looking at the bride and following the caterpillar behind.

The couple however didn’t care about the people staring at her. They looked so focused as the caterpillar transported her to her wedding venue.

Reacting to the video, some people expressed their dissatisfaction over the bride’s choice of a vehicle, while others laughed it off.

Watch the video below to know more…

This couple will soon become an internet sensation, I trust social media and the effects of virality.

