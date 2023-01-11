type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleBride and groom use caterpillar for their wedding
Lifestyle

Bride and groom use caterpillar for their wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Bride and groom use caterpillar for their wedding
- Advertisement -

A video of a bride and his groom moving to their wedding venue in a monster caterpillar recently surfaced on the internet.


In the video, the bride was spotted fully dressed and beautified in her wedding gown and accessories while moving to her wedding venue in a caterpillar.

The video also captured some eyewitnesses who could not stop looking at the bride and following the caterpillar behind.

READ ALSO: Guest captured touching bride’s private area during church wedding (video)

The couple however didn’t care about the people staring at her. They looked so focused as the caterpillar transported her to her wedding venue.

Reacting to the video, some people expressed their dissatisfaction over the bride’s choice of a vehicle, while others laughed it off.

Watch the video below to know more…

This couple will soon become an internet sensation, I trust social media and the effects of virality.

READ ALSO: Drama as GH bride struggles to enter car due to her tight-fitted wedding dress (Video)

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, January 11, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    0 %
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News