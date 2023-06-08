type here...
Bride refuses to kiss groom on their wedding day; Gives a commando face (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
As seen in the circulating video, instead of a proper kiss, the bride went to the husband and gave him brief hugs, and then quickly stepped back.


The audience was left surprised at the behaviour of the bride, who was putting on dark goggles that shielded her eyes.

Shockingly, the lady frowned throughout the whole wedding ceremony.


Social media users who have come across the clip have submitted that maybe the lady was forced to marry the man reason she exhibited such awkward behaviour on her big day.

Watch the video below to know more…

@kuriacultureboy

Replying to @omashantel3 Brother Benard vs Sister Benard#funnymoments #funnytiktok #funnymemes #trendingtiktok #brotherbenard #kenyantiktok #tanzaniantiktok?? #viraltrending @maroafrancis

? original sound – Nana Kwadwo Fosu

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending TikTok clip…

@brennyshan said: “Wireless kiss.”


@dorodorothy asked: “Was she forced to the wedding?”


@Geena commented: “But even the guy is so dry.”


@Misswhite reacted: “I have found my wedding hairstyle.”


@Letitia said: “She feels more with these glasses”

    Source:GHpage

