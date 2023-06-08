Bride refuses to kiss groom on their wedding day; Gives a commando face (Video)

- Advertisement -

A trending video on TikTok that has raised eyebrows captures the moment a bride refused to properly kiss her husband in public when the time came for her to do so on their wedding day.



As seen in the circulating video, instead of a proper kiss, the bride went to the husband and gave him brief hugs, and then quickly stepped back.



The audience was left surprised at the behaviour of the bride, who was putting on dark goggles that shielded her eyes.

Shockingly, the lady frowned throughout the whole wedding ceremony.



Social media users who have come across the clip have submitted that maybe the lady was forced to marry the man reason she exhibited such awkward behaviour on her big day.

@brennyshan said: “Wireless kiss.”



@dorodorothy asked: “Was she forced to the wedding?”



@Geena commented: “But even the guy is so dry.”



@Misswhite reacted: “I have found my wedding hairstyle.”



@Letitia said: “She feels more with these glasses”

