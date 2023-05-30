Groom plays video of his bride sleeping with another man on their wedding day

- Advertisement -

A groom ruined his wedding by exposing his bride’s infidelity on their wedding day.



In the video, the couple was about to say their wedding vows when the pastor asked if anyone had an objection.



Surprisingly, the groom raised his hand, and everyone wondered what he had to say.

The groom faced the bride and told her how much he loved her. He said he had something in mind to tell her but didn’t know how to say it.



According to him, he decided to show her everything in a video on their wedding day.



After speaking to the bride, he brought a remote and played a clip via a projector facing the congregation.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

Victorfash said: “I’m sure he played her tape publicly to vindicate himself from that emotional blackmail and victim mentality that some ladies have. Now, he wouldn’t have to explain himself to anybody why he broke up. e don use one stone to kill many birds”



Torkwase.a wrote: “It didn’t need to get this far.”



alarafahmiii asked: “What will happen to the jollof rice and minerals bayi?” Mc_mrpope “This is too much to do to someone. Let he without sin cast the first stone.”

Abdul_hemed reacted: “She shouldn’t have create all those mercy he can leave her before the wedding, why planing a wedding and you know you cannot marry her due to her bad behaviours or whatever that’s stupid.”



Abieyuwadialo commented: “The girl should run as fast as she could.”

