Videos and pictures from a wedding photo shoot that has gone rife on social media and received a lot of mixed reactions capture the moment a bridesmaid awkwardly touched the groom.

We can’t tell if the bridesmaid was drunk or just being slutty but her behaviour has seriously been condemned by netizens on various social media platforms.

In some of the photos, the gorgeous bridesmaid clasped her hand tightly around the groom’s man area.

According to a majority of the comments under the video and photos, the bridesmaid was on a mission to snatch the groom from the bride in the future reason she was touchy throughout the photoshoot session.

Others have also suggested that the groom might be cheating on his wife with the bridesmaid reason she was able to somehow touch his richest during the photoshoot in front of the hundreds of people who were around.

We have read and witnessed so many stories of how a bridesmaid later snatched the groom from the bride hence this particular story raises concerns.

