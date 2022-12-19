- Advertisement -

Social media users who have come across this video are left in a state of dilemma as they cant tell if Criss Waddle and Fella are beefing behind the scenes or not.

Last weekend, Medikal and his boss Criss Waddle hosted a concert in Tema to entertain their fans and music lovers.

The music event named AMG Connect Concert witnessed music enthusiasts from all walks of life just to entertain themselves.

Fella Makafui who is a very supportive wife also attended the event and in the course of Criss Waddle’s performance, the fans started chanting “No Fella No Show”.

It became more than difficult for the fans to be controlled since they insisted on seeing Fella on stage.

Fella Makfui was finally called to come up on stage to appease the patrons of the event and just as she climbed the stage, Criss Waddle also climbed down looking unhappy.

Shockingly, they didn’t even exchange pleasantries as courtesy and basic decency demands – Because Fella is indirectly Criss Waddle’s senior wife since he sees Medikal as his junior brother and not just an ordinary person.

The short awkward moment between Criss Waddle and Fella subtly hints that all might not be well between the two.

Maybe we are wrong and judging through the public lens because the two might be super cool behind the scenes – Who knows? Only time can tell.

This video has raised a lot of eyebrows on the internet – Some social media users strongly believe it wasn’t a deliberate attempt on the side of Criss Waddel to ignore Fella – But others also insist otherwise.

