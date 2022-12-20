An overly excited man created a hilarious scene after he was asked to kiss his wife on the alter after they had finally made things official.

In this extremely amusing video that has taken over social media trends, the man took “you may kiss your bride” to a whole different level with flex.

The happy groom majestically moved to his bride and after locking lips, they both fell to the ground and rolled over severally.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian groom dumps bride on their wedding day

Even while rolling on the floor, the groom refused to allow the bride’s lips to rest – He was still passionately kissing her with all his might.

The whole auditorium burst into severe laughter because this scene was quite unusual and bizarre.

Social media users who have come across this video have dropped rib-tic tickling comments under it.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Man cancels wedding after finding out lady is a born one