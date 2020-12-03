type here...
Bridget Otoo endorses John Mahama; promises to vote for him on December 7

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian journalist, Bridget Otoo, has declared her intent voting for John Mahama in the upcoming 2020 general election scheduled for December 7.

In an interview, the multiple-award-winning journalist made this known to the public.

Giving reasons, she said what moved her to that decision this year is due to Mahama’s choice of Prof Jane Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as his running mate.

Bridget Otoo unalike from other celebrities and known figures who have already pledged support to the NPP has declared her full support to the NDC.

Check out her convo below;

Meanwhile, in other news, Actress Beverly Afaglo has descended heavily on her colleagues in the movie industry for teaming up to campaign against one of their own in the person of John Dumelo.

She in her post stated that what her friends are forgetting is the fact that 7th December is just a day and life still goes on after that day.

She posted: “How will I be able to slur, taint or dishonour a colleague’s name and hard work? How will I forget friendship and family for money and fame. How will I be able to disregard my profession and allow politics to make a ridicule of my profession? e go hard. Thank God am not in that corner but we should remember that after 7th Dec life still goes on. #itiswell”

Source:GHPAGE

