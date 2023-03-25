Broke men have no right to cheat – GH lady states

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian show host and YouTuber, Ms Enny has said that men who are broke should not cheat on their partner because they have no right to do so.

The young lady said that if she is dating a broke guy and he cheats, she would leave him because it is a double insult.

Enny who stated this during a recent episode of her show on YouTube said that it is bad enough that he is not bringing enough money home and he is carrying the little he earns to another woman.

She hinted that ladies would be more accommodating and willing to forgive a cheating partner if he was wealthy.

Lemme say something controversial so ppl will have opinions & trend ?? — Travxxxxxxxxxxx ?? (@TravisMorgan007) March 24, 2023

Listen to podcasts, people putting wisdom inside thier followers, moti Ghana na ohia ne ahokyer3 nti you’re on the neck of “poor men” well rich women don’t have a problem with the poor men it’s always the broke ones pic.twitter.com/cUlhY6ORgo — Nananie?????? (@KingsleyOTwum) March 24, 2023

Women aren’t capable of providing unconditional love.



The underlying dynamic is always transactional whether you see it or not.



Leverage this in your favour, never be at the mercy of a woman’s opportunistic nature. — Edward khalifa (@KhalifaPromo) March 24, 2023