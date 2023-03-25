type here...
Broke men have no right to cheat – GH lady states

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian show host and YouTuber, Ms Enny has said that men who are broke should not cheat on their partner because they have no right to do so.

The young lady said that if she is dating a broke guy and he cheats, she would leave him because it is a double insult.

Enny who stated this during a recent episode of her show on YouTube said that it is bad enough that he is not bringing enough money home and he is carrying the little he earns to another woman.

She hinted that ladies would be more accommodating and willing to forgive a cheating partner if he was wealthy.

