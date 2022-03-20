- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel artist Brother Sammy has sadly revealed, to the shock of many, why he believes he cannot have sex with his wife.

According to him, the genesis of his decision was when his wife came down from abroad to Ghana to deliver their second child which become the underlying reason.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz last night, Brother Sammy sadly revealed that his wife was operated on before she was able to deliver their second child. It had to take the intervention of doctors and a caesarean operation for her to deliver safely.

Everything was smooth until Brother Sammy was accused by her wife of attempting to use her for rituals. According to the musician, his wife had told him that what she went through during childbirth was a testament to Brother Sammy’s corny agenda to sacrifice her.

Brother Sammy added that he had to find out painfully that his wife was lied to by one of his boys who peddled the falsehood that he accommodated a different woman and slept with her while his wife was in the hospital battling for her life.

Asa result, Brother Sammy said he had taken the decision not to get intimate with his wife or engage in sexual intercourse with her until further notice.

He was appalled by the news and the way his wife took everything the boy said hook, line and sinker without asking for his side of the story.

Check Out Video Below: