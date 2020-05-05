LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Bukom Banku begs popular footballer for money

By Qwame Benedict
Bukom Banku begs popular footballer for money
Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku requested money from Nigerian and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo.

It would be remembered that that professional footballer some days ago revealed that he was interested in meeting the boxer.

In a recent interview, Ighalo stated that he would love to first speak with Bukom Banku before flying over to Ghana just to see him.

Also Read: Bukom Banku receives a brand new Iphone 11 pro max from Ibrah One

Ighalo’s request came to reality after staunch supporter of Manchester United Nana Aba Anamoah made it possible.

In a typical Bukom Banku fashion, he made Odion Ighalo laugh throughout the video chat.

Banku asked the Manchester United player to send him money before coming to Ghana because he will need it to cater for his family.

Also Read: Bukom Banku speaks on why he is yet to fight Bastie Samir in a rematch

Watch the video below:

Banku also revealed that he will use some for a branded T-shirt to welcome him at the airport on the day of his arrival.

