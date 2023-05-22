Check out the tall list of all the businesses owned by Asamoah Gyan

- Advertisement -

Asamoah Gyan, popularly known as Baby Jet, has left an indelible mark in the world of football, both on and off the field.



Hailing from Ghana, he has become a role model for aspiring footballers, thanks to his extraordinary achievements and inspiring demeanour.

Gyan embarked on his football journey in 2003, starting with the Ghanaian Premier League club Liberty Professionals.

Over the years, he etched his name in the annals of Ghanaian football as the all-time leading goalscorer for the Ghana national team, with an impressive tally of 51 goals. His exceptional performances earned him the captaincy of the Black Stars.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan flaunts the interior of his $3 million mansion

Notably, Gyan represented Ghana in three FIFA World Cups, namely in 2006, 2010, and 2014.

He proved to be a formidable force on the global stage, becoming the highest-scoring African player in the history of the World Cup with six goals to his name.

While many footballers struggle to maintain their wealth after retiring from active football due to a lack of prudent investments, Asamoah Gyan stands apart.



Recognizing the importance of securing his future, he has diversified his portfolio by establishing several thriving businesses under his name.



Ghpage.com has compiled a comprehensive list of these ventures, showcasing Gyan’s astute business acumen.

Paradise Water

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan is the one behind my success – Dr Likee

Gyan’s business portfolio has seen remarkable growth with the introduction of Paradise Pack water. Ever since its inception in 2017, the brand has achieved significant milestones.

In 2018, it proudly became the official water sponsor for Asante Kotoko, solidifying its position as a trusted and preferred choice.

Today, Gyan’s water brand is widely cherished and appreciated by numerous individuals.

Mama Vits Noodles and Rice

Besides his remarkable football career, former Black Stars forward Asamoah Gyan ventured into the culinary industry by importing popular food staples such as rice and noodles.

In the latter part of 2012, Gyan introduced Mama Vits Rice and Noodles to the Ghanaian market, where both products have gained significant recognition and popularity.

Asa Band

Gyan, a football player with a deep passion for music, has not only pursued his athletic career but has also invested in the Asa Band, a remarkable musical group.



The band made their debut in December 2015 and has since graced prestigious events with its captivating performances.



Known for their unique sound and infectious melodies, the Asa Band has managed to capture the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

One of the band’s notable achievements is their incredible album titled “Fly Away.” Released to critical acclaim, this album showcases the band’s exceptional talent and creativity.



With each track, they take listeners on a journey filled with mesmerizing harmonies and soul-stirring lyrics, leaving a lasting impression on all who listen.

Gyan’s involvement with the Asa Band not only demonstrates his love for music but also his keen eye for talent and dedication to supporting artistic endeavours.



Through his investment, he has played a vital role in the band’s growth and success, allowing them to continue creating beautiful music that resonates with audiences across the globe.

Events Management Company

The professional soccer player is the proud owner of JetLink Events & Logistics, a company specialising in event management.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan reacts after Auntie Bee confesses having a crush on him

Located in Adjiringanor, Accra, this business excels in organizing a wide range of events and providing comprehensive services such as stage construction, truss installation, lighting design, PA system setup, tent rentals, and LED display installations for various occasions.

Real Estate

Asamoah Gyan, the renowned striker, possesses a substantial portfolio in Ghana’s real estate market. He is the owner of numerous impressive edifices within the country, which he leases out for commercial and residential purposes.

Boxing Promotion

Asamoah Gyan was also the inspiration for the Baby Jet boxing promotion. IBO Lightweight champion Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe and other brilliant up-and-coming boxers used to be on the roster of the boxing promotions business.

Transport Bussiness

One of Gyan’s most well-known endeavours is his introduction to the transportation sector. He runs about 20 coaches (buses) connecting Accra, Kumasi, and neighbouring countries

READ ALSO: I have a crush on Asamoah Gyan – Auntie Bee reveals