Captain Smart accuses his sidechick of infecting him with ‘gono’ – Audio leaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Captain Smart accuses his sidechick of infecting him with 'gono' - Audio leaks
A phone conversation between Captain Smart and one of his side chicks has been leaked online.

In the trending audio, the sidechick can be heard questioning Captain Smart why he told one of his friends that she has infected him with gonorrhoea.

As stated by the lady, Captain Smart told his friend nicknamed Protocol that she infected him with gono after sleeping with her.

Meanwhile, Captain Smart denied ever telling Protocol that the lady has infected him throughout the phone conversation.

The lady who seems to be very promiscuous also confessed that she has slept with two of Captain Smart’s best friends named Major and Gono.

According to her, after she slept with Major, she went to Gono’s place for him to lick her like a hungry dog.

Gono said she was too wet not knowing that he was ‘enjoying’ the semen of another man.

Listen to the trending audio below to know more…

