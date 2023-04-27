type here...
Captain Smart allegedly backbiting Mcbrown at ONUA TV
Captain Smart allegedly backbiting Mcbrown at ONUA TV

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Captain Smart allegedly backbiting Mcbrown at ONUA TV as he's jealous of the Queenly treatment she's receiving
Finally, Nana Ama McBrown’s new program on Onua TV will have its first premiere coming this Sunday which is 30th April 2023.

According to news on the streets, Onua TV has created an exclusive studio for Nana Ama McBrown’s show.


The report says a new studio with ultra-modern equipment was set up for her to feel comfortable hosting her program.


Just like how she was treated like a princess at UTV, Mcbrown is getting maximum level of pampering at Media General also.

As alleged by notorious IG blogger @Thosecalledcelebs, Captain Smart is jealous of the pampering Mcbrown is receiving and has allegedly started to backbite her.


According to the report, Captain Smart is not happy that McBrown is treated more special than the rest of them.


As alleged by the blogger who claims to have gotten her information from an insider, the vociferous morning show host is not happy that McBrown is treated more special than the rest of them.


He has now started gossiping about Mcbrown to the other workers at the media outfit

Meanwhile, it has also been alleged that the management of Onua TV has now increased its advertising prices after bringing Nana Ama McBrown on board.

    Source:Ghpage

