Following Shatta Wale’s refusal to perform at the just-ended Hogbetsotso Festival, Captain Smart has issued a stern warning to Shatta Wale to be very careful.

Shatta Wale, who had been billed to perform as headline artiste and had agreed to do so, having signed a contract with the marketers of Ebony Condoms and subsequently appeared on Onua Maakye with Captain Smart to confirm his participation at the event was not available to perform.

Interestingly, Shatta Wale had shown up at the venue of the concert in vehicles rented for him and his team by the organisers yet could not be found afterwards.

According to Onua TV, all efforts by the two management teams to get him to come to the concert grounds to perform to the waiting crowd proved futile.

Reacting to Shatta’s insolence, Captain Smart has warned Shatta Wale to be very careful of playing silly games with the people of Volta Region.

As advised by the ONUA TV presnter, Shatta Wale should immediately render an unqualified apology to the people of the Volta Region for disrespecting them.

Speaking on ONUA TV, Captain Smart chided Shatta Wale for thinking he might be the spiritually fortified reason he doesn’t respect but the people of Volta Region don’t play games.

