Entertainment Captan issues warning to Kelvynboy
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Captan issues warning to Kelvynboy

By Qwame Benedict
Captan and Kelvyn Boy
A former member of Shatta Wale’s Militant Captan has issued a strong warning to Kelvynboy for going around spreading that they(Militants) want to have a collaboration with him.

According to captan in a video, he will slap the hell out of Kelvynboy if he ever mentions his name as one of the militants calling for the collaboration.

Stressing in the Akan language that: “Otherwise, I will slap you heavily when I catch you.” 

He asked that next time Kelvynboy should mention the name of the people who are asking him for the collaboration and not to say, Militants because he has never called for a collaboration before. 

Watch the video below: 

Captan and his other friends forming the militants have been axed by Shatta Wale as SM members for selling him out to some people in the United States.

