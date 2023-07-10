- Advertisement -

A Kenyan Catholic priest identified as Joseph Kariuki Wanjiku, aged 43, has been confirmed dead after his alleged girlfriend rushed him to a hospital unconscious for medical attention.

According to the information available, the priest was the former parish priest for St. Peter’s Church in Ruai, Murang’a County in Kenya arrived and checked into the hotel with his alleged girlfriend on Friday night.

It continued that in the morning around 8 am, his alleged girlfriend believed to be aged 32 found him unresponsive and rushed to inform the hotel staff.

Also Read: Vivian Jill, Nana Ama McBrown and other Kumawood stars join Nana Yaa Appiah to mourn her daughter

With the help of the staff, a dispatch was called and Fr. Wanjiku was rushed to the Kenol Hospital which was the closest hospital to the hotel while being wrapped in a hotel cloth with foam coming out of his mouth and nose.

The priest was pronounced dead on arrival.

A source posted: “One Joseph Kariuki Wanjiku a k/m/a aged 43yrs old, a Catholic priest at Archdiocese of Nairobi and a farmer at Mangu area checked in at the said hotel together with his girlfriend who also happens to be her colleague at the workplace in Ruai,”

Also Read: Stop bringing Ghc1 and Ghc 2 for collection – Kumchacha

Around 8 am on Saturday, the lady is said to have notified the hotel’s management that Kariuki was getting dizzy and unconscious, which prompted a visit to a nearby hospital.

They then rushed him to Kenol hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival while still aboard his motor vehicle Toyota Harrier black in colour,” the police report said.

The Kenyan police have announced that they have also commenced an investigation into the cause of death.

Read More: People told my son that I adopted him – Mzbel shares