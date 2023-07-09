Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian singer Belinda Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel has opened up on why she continues to flood social media with photos of her pregnancy despite a successful delivery and a low-budget naming ceremony.

She wants Ghanaians and the whole world to know that she conceived her daughter nine months and didn’t adopt her hence the decision to share the photos on her timeline as a reference.

Speaking with MzGee on United Showbiz, she disclosed that she came up with this idea following what she went through after her son Adepa incident in school where she had to convince him that she actually gave birth to him.

She mentioned that some comments on social media claimed she adopted her son and there was one-time Adepa returned from school and told her people doubt him whenever he says his mother was Mzbel.

She continued that Adepa was told by some colleagues that Mzbel isn’t his biological mother because he was adopted.

She said: “At my point, people wrote comments on social media that I adopted my son, Adepa

Even Adepa told me that some people at school don’t believe him whenever he says his mother is Mzbel. They always tell him he is adopted child. When I go for interviews, media personalities always ask me about my adopted children. So the word adopted was going round but it was a legal adoption. I was helping children from deprived homes but it proved futile.”

“Everyone believes that I can’t give birth or I don’t have children. Because I didn’t share my pregnancy photos on social media when I got pregnant with my first child. People think adopted my son. At that time, people were still exploring with social media.”

