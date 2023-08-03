Cecilia Dapaah’s house help speaks for the first time – Video

- Advertisement -

Somewhere last month, Madam Cecelia Dapaah and her two househelps went viral after the former sanitation minister dragged them to court for allegedly stealing her $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis.

The househelps named Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, were arrested and remanded in police custody

It was later reported that Patience Botwe used part of the money she stole with her accomplice to buy a house and other expensive properties.

Reports from reliable sources also alleged that Sarah Agyei dashed both her boyfriend and father Ghc 50,000 cedis each.

Despite trending on the local digital space for more than two weeks, both Patince and Sarah have been mute until now.

Speaking in a trending audio, Patience confessed that it’s true she bought a house using her former madam’s money.

As confirmed by Sarah, she went to Madam Cecilia Dapaah’s house alongside her boyfriend to apologise but she was mercilessly beaten.

She explained that Madam Cecilia Dapaah poured hot water and pepper on her and also used ‘banku ta’ to hit her.

In the middle of the audio, Saraha further revealed that she was a week pregnant when the sad incident happened hence she was very afraid for her life and that of her unborn child.

