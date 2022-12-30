Celebrity marriages are beautiful love affairs that sometimes inspire and present relationship goals to fans of their favourite stars.

While we’ve seen and heard wild stories contributing to the unprecedented endings of some celebrity relationships, others have withered the storm and are still thriving stronger.

In this piece, GHPage takes you through a list of celebrities who met their soul mates at very young ages and have stayed together till their adulthood.

Below are celebrities who married their childhood sweethearts

1. Sarkodie and Tracy

Sarkodie married Tracy in a private wedding ceremony held in Tema, Ghana on 17 July 2018. They have two children – daughter Adalyn Owusu Addo (born 2016) and son Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr (born May 2020)

2. Innocent Ujah Idibia (2Face) and Annie Idibia

On 2 May 2012, 2Face and Nigerian actress Annie Macaulay tied the knot in a private ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria. A civil ceremony was also held in Dubai, UAE on 23 March 2013 and had a high attendance of celebrities. The celebrity couple are parents to two girls: Olivia Idibia and Isabella Idibia.

3. Yul Edochie and May Aligwe

Edochie is married to May Aligwe and has three sons Kambi, Dani, Karl Edochie and a daughter Victory Zane Chukwubuike Yul Edochie. On April 27, 2022, the actor revealed that he had taken fellow actor, Judy Austin, as his second wife, as well as their newborn son.

4. Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

Since 2008, Messi has been in a relationship with Antonela Roccuzzo, a fellow native of Rosario, Argetina. He has known her since he was five years old. Messi and Roccuzzo have three sons: Thiago (born 2012), Mateo (born 2015) and Ciro (born 2018).

5. LeBron James and Savannah Brinson

James married his high school sweetheart Savannah Brinson on September 14, 2013, in San Diego, California. They have three children: two sons—Bronny and Bryce—and daughter Zhuri.

6. Steph Curry and Ayesha Alexander

On July 30, 2011, Curry married longtime girlfriend and Toronto-area native Ayesha Alexander in Charlotte. Together, they have two daughters who were born in 2012 and 2015, and a son who was born in 2018.

7. Luis Suarez and Sofia Balbi

Suárez began dating Sofía Balbi at age 15 in Montevideo. Suárez married her in 2009, and the couple have a daughter named Delfina (born 2010) and two sons named Benjamin (born 2013) and Lauti (born 2018).

8. Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus

Snoop married his high school girlfriend, Shante Taylor, on June 14, 1997. They have three children together: sons Cordé (born 1994) and Cordell (born 1997) and daughter Cori (born 1999).

9. Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford

Lamar began dating beautician Whitney Alford while attending Centennial High School. In April 2015, during an interview with The Breakfast Club, Lamar revealed that they were engaged. The couple have two children together: daughter Uzi (born July 2019) and son Enoch.

10. Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

After many unsuccessful relationships beginning in her senior year of high school in the 1970s, Winfrey met Stedman Graham. The couple has been together since 1986. They were engaged to be married in November 1992, but the ceremony never took place.

9. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant

In November 1999, 21-year-old Bryant met 17-year-old Vanessa Laine. The two began dating and became engaged six months later in May 2000. They married on April 18, 2001. Together, they have four daughters: Natalia (born 2003), Gianna (born 2006), Bianka (born 2016) and Capri (born 2019).

.