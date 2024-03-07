Chairman Wontumi allegedly poisoned by some NPP bigwigs – Captain Smart drops chilling details (Video)

- Advertisement -

Captain Smart who has continuously criticised the ruling NPP government has dropped a set of jaw-dropping allegations that has left a lot of social media users shocked.

According to the award-winning broadcaster, NPP firebrand, Chairman Wontumi has allegedly been poisoned by some members in his party who are threatened by the momentum of his success and fast-paced acquisition of power.

As alleged by Captain Smart, Chairman Wontumi was poisoned alongside John Kumah who was confirmed dead just a few hours ago and Andy Appiah Kubi.

In a video from the Onua Maakye show that has resurfaced online, Captain Smart can be heard and seen bragging that he can provide the names of the people behind the evil plot.

As firmly stated by Captain Smart;

“Pick your phone and ask Chairman Wontumi if he did not eat the food. So when they got to know that those following John Kumah came to know that Chairman Wontumi was reacting to the news, they felt John Kumah was okay”

