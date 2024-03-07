He died in Germany – Shocking details about NPP’s John Kumah’s death revealed

- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news that has taken over Ghana’s political space confirms the death of the Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr. John Kumah who also doubled as the MP for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

According to sources, he died in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, 2024 in Germany, where he had been receiving medical treatment for some time.

John Kumah left behind a legacy as a devoted family man, being survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and six children.

Notably, Dr. Kumah served as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

Where he played a crucial role in positioning NEIP as a key player in Ghana’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Under his leadership, NEIP trained 7,000 startups in 2018 through the Presidential Business Support Programme and provided financial support to 1,350 beneficiaries.

