- Advertisement -

Loudmouth NPP firebrand, Chairman Wontumi who is an astute businessman has added a new luxury car to his already existing fleet of expensive automobiles.

Chairman Wontumi’s new big boy purchase is a customized Rolls Royce, which is all white in appearance and looks very bright and neat.

The lovely automobile was sighted in Accra at the newly opened Wontumi FM complex.

In the fast trending photos, the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman posed for the cameras with renowned Ghanaian Youtuber Zionfelix who paid him a visit inside his Wontumi FM.

The number plate of Wontumi’s Rolls Royce ‘CW-1 22’. Apparently, the CW represents the initials of Chairman Wontumi’s name.

Chairman Wontumi was recently in the world news after he joined the race to buy Chelsea. Although his net worth is only $10 million but that didn’t deter him from submitting his offer.