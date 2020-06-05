The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling party the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the person of Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi has threatened to drop all secrets surrounding the death of former president John Evans Atta Mills.

According to the loudmouth chairman, he is ever ready to reveal all the secrets that led to the death of the former president when pushed to the wall.

He called out some people who were closer to the late President to come out and tell Ghanaians if he died in Nigeria or Ghana.

Also Read: Chairman Wontumi narrated how he made $1m in a day as he set new record on TV

The politician further revealed that he would soon name the exact country, date, time and location where the late President passed on.

He called on Ghanaians to be ready for him because he will soon be naming some people who were secretly killed under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

”I am ready to reveal names of all persons killed under John Mahama regime and the people who were contracted to commit such murders”, Wontumi alleged.