Vociferous Sammy Gyamsi has vowed that he will personally see to it that Chairman Wontumi and all the other NPP bigwigs who are involved in galamsey rot in jail.

According to the Communications Director for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), if his political party comes into power after 2024’s general elections.

Chairman Wontumi and his associates in the galamsey business will be investigated and prosecuted.

While addressing the media in Accra on Thursday, October 6, Sammy Gyamfi bragged that he has shreds of evidence that will be used in the courtroom law against Chairman Wontumi if he’s prosecuted.

He’s reported to have said;

“The saddest day in my life will be the day NDC fails to prosecute Chairman Wontumi, Ekow Awusi and Charlse Bissue for engaging in mining without permit.

“We have enough visual evidence to prosecute these people and all the key members of the NPP who are actively engaged in the illegal menace,”

The sitting president, Nana Addo was also not left out, Sammy Gaymfi accused him of enabling galamsey behind the scenes because it is his party men who are involved in the illegal mining activities.

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi has vehemently rubbished the claims that he’s a galamsey kingpin during an interview on his personally owned radio station Wontumi FM.

According to him, he has a permit from the minerals commission to mine hence the false claims that he’s into galamsey shouldn’t be tolerated

