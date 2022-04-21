type here...
Cheat on your boyfriend if he’s not able to give you 100 cedis every day – Slayqueen advises

By Armani Brooklyn
A jobless slay queen on Facebook has advised her fellow ladies to cheat on their boyfriends if they don’t receive 100 cedis from them every blessed day.

According to the lady, it is the responsibility of any guy in a relationship to send his girlfriend 100 cedis each day to sustain the relationship because money is the only thing that keeps ladies in relationships in the 21st century.

I don’t know why jobless ladies see men as ATM machines because how do you expect a guy to give you 100 cedis each day just because you’re his girlfriend.

To me, if you’re a lady and you want to be credited with 100 cedis every day, it’s either you find a work to do or venture into the hookup business.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the post;

Deownli OsetopII – A responsible woman too for get job of her own, ungrateful gender. Mtcheww

Raphael Qwame – U go go inside them they chop and beat and for free without penny. Here she come to talk about her responsibilities English hehehehe

Kojo Delali – Hookup girl wey dy want responsible guy…some guys too dy date some women ooo Eii waa see face

