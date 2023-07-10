Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has confessed to cheating on his wife with multiple women in his recently published book titled “Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection, and Resilience”.

Adjetey Anang addresses the difficulties his marriage has faced in chapter nine, “Marital Challenges and Imperfection,” including the extended wait of more than seven years for the conception of their first child and his cheating.

The well-liked actor, best known for his part in “Things We Do For Love,” freely acknowledges that what at first began as an innocent activity with the opposite sex later evolved into passionate flirtation, occasionally breaching limits.

He wrote: “I must admit that I was somewhat naive at the beginning, oblivious to subtle amorous hints and perhaps too trusting of people’s intentions until it was too late. As time went on, I became more audacious, daring, and even adventurous, often initiating flirtatious conversations and leading many astray. I have found myself in compromising situations with women. Some encounters began with innocent admiration and harmless fun, but after prolonged conversations, they evolved into flirting that, regrettably, sometimes went too far”

Adjetey Anang does not shy away from acknowledging his past transgressions, confessing, “Yes, I have cheated on my wife, both emotionally and physically.”

He accepts responsibility for his deeds and extends a sincere apology to all the women he acted inappropriately around.

“To each and every woman who has been part of this journey with me, I humbly apologize for my inappropriate behaviour.

Forgiving myself has been a struggle, and these experiences have marked the lowest points in our marriage, nearly tearing us apart.

I am immensely grateful for God’s grace, Elorm’s forgiveness, and the unwavering love that has kept us resilient during those dark times.”

