Gospel musician Gifty Adorye known widely as Empress Gifty has mentioned that cheating is part of marriage and one just needs to psyche him/herself for it.

According to her, marriages would last longer if the couple admit the fact that cheating is a component of marriage and they would experience it during their relationship.

She stated that this would save a lot of people from complaining of heartbreak because they had already prepared for it.

“What I can say it that, if you are a married man or married woman, cheating is part of marriage,” Gifty noted.

“If you don’t bear that in mind, you will go mad when it happens to you. You see, don’t see your husband as Holy Ghost. Don’t consider your wife as [Hail] Mary. No. Acknowledge that your partner is a human being. Think about divorce just as you thought about your wedding,” she added.

According to her, it is simpler to forgive a partner if they have mentally prepared themselves for unpleasant events like infidelity.

“You are able to forgive if you see it as their weakness. Because if you don’t love their weakness, the marriage will not survive,” she further stated.

The Gospel musician’s first marriage to Prophet Elisha Osei ended in tears in 2014 and she described that time as challenging because she was depressed and had mental challenges.

She blamed her colleagues’ gospel musicians and some bloggers for being the cause of her first breakup.

Fast forward to 2019, she settled down with her current husband Hopeson Adorye who is a politician and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

