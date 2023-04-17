Check out Dr Akua GMB’s ‘sweet message’ to Dr Kwaku Oteng on his birthday

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian beauty queen and entrepreneur Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly known as Akua GMB has penned a very lovely birthday message for her ex-husband Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Dr Kwaku Otneg who is the founder of Angel Group Of Companies is celebrating his 61st birthday today and as such, Akua GMB has thought it wise to celebrate him despite their separation.

According to Akua GMB, Dr Kwaku Oteng is her sweet ex and she’s glad to share three adorable children with him.

In the lovely birthday message, Aka GM additionally disclosed that today is the birthday of one of their daughters named Agudie.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to my sweet ex Dr Oteng and our adorable daughter Agudie. You’ve been a great dad to the kids and I appreciate you much . I couldn’t have chosen a better dad for my kids. Happy birthday sweet ???.”

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the post…

@Elihranm Fynegirl – Agyeiiiii enemies go get wrk do today

@Sandra berko – Beauty with maturity ampa ?I love you Akua

@Mzbyna247 – It’s ok when your ex is sweet and has something better on the table anytime needed, God bless you Akua

Glamipearly_events – Guys, I mean come on. I would have done same. Once upon a time they were sweet hearts but life happened and once they are bounded by kids they can’t be enemies. @iamakuaamoakowaa ??

