Check out the photos of all the big boys arrested alongside Hushpuppi
Lifestyle

Check out the photos of all the big boys arrested alongside Hushpuppi

Check out the exclusive photos of all the kingpins(big boys) arrested alongside Hushpuppi and their expensive lifestyles

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Hushpuppi
The internet for days has been buzzing with the news about the arrest of Hushpuppi, his friend, Woodberry and others in Dubai.

Their alleged arrest comes as a big win to the Federal Bureau of Intelligence(FBI) and Interpol after years of tracking their activities.

READ ALSO: Real reasons why Hushpuppi & Woodberry were arrested

As earlier reported on our site, the real reason behind the arrest of the Nigerian Big Boy, Hushpuppi, and his friends is that they were involved in over 100 million dollars scam.

The 100 million dollars they defrauded was meant for the purchasing of the COVID-19 test kits to Nigeria.

That was possible after successfully hacking into the US government’s mail and faking documents to wire funds into their private accounts.

Again, Hushpuppi and his team are also believed to have taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to claim unemployment benefits meant for Americans in many American states.

In this regard, Ghpage has dug deep to bring you some of the photos of Hushpuppi’s closest associates and friends who took part in the over 100 million dollars scam.

READ ALSO: Luxurious lifestyle of alleged Sakawa kingpin Stingo, Shatta Berry’s father

See photos of Woodberry and see the expensive lifestyles;

Efe Martic is allegedly one of the tight friends of Hushpuppi for years.

The two are rumoured to be transacting their alleged fraudulent gigs and sharing their proceeds for quite some time now.

They both keep in touch and live lavishly in Dubai without any fear of Interpol until they were arrested recently.

Pac is a friend of Hushpuppi.

He’s known to be an errand’s boy to Hushpuppi. He is constantly sent to Nigeria and other countries to allegedly check on their fraudulent activities before and after they pick moves.

He was very broke before he was picked by Hushpuppi, and so he was very loyal to him.

Since the arrest of Hushpuppi and his friends, a number of people have reacted. Some celebrities who can’t take the shock and fear to be associated with anything relating to them started unfollowing Hushpuppi.

Source:GHPAGE

