One of the youngest stars making names for themselves in the entertainment circles in recent times is Shatta Berry, the TV Talent Kids Star.

Shatta Berry is part of the current seasoned 11 competition and she is counted among the favorites in the reality show.

Because of how well she has imitated Shatta Wale and perfected his style, many people assumed she is Shatta Wale’s daughter.

It was until she shared a video of her dad on social media to celebrate him on his birthday that Ghanaians found out Shatta Wale is not her father instead Dada Boat popularly known as Stingo is the father of the young musician.

Surprisingly, Stingo is no stranger to many Ghanaians especially the youth who knows “wat sup”.

Dada Boat or Stingo as he is popularly known is a big boy in Ghana. Just like Ibrah One, Nana One, Foster, etc, he lives a rich and mighty lifestyle.

From luxurious homes at Ashaiman community 22, expensive travels, flashy cars to the rich lifestyle, Stingo has seen it all.

It’s unclear the kind of business Stingo does but allegedly, he is the Sakawa kingpin in Ashaiman.

When you get to Ashaiman, Fraudsters aka Sakawa aka Yahoo Boys are everywhere. So for Stingo to allegedly be tagged as the Kingpin is a whole new game.

But Ghpage.com checks revealed he is into legit businesses which funds his luxurious lifestyle so we can’t confirm this Sakawa Kingpin allegation. Ghpage.com is digging and we will keep you updated.

In the meantime, check out some photos and videos of Stingo below

