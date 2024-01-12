type here...
It was all fake, I couldn’t turn into any animal – Obinim confesses (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Founder and Leader of International God’s Way church, Bishop Obinim has finally confessed that he can’t turn into any form of animal as he bragged some years ago.

In a new emotional video that has captured the attention of a majority of Ghanaians, the popular man of God narrated how he lost his church members and valuable assets including some cars and houses after his infamous fight with Kennedy Agyapong.

According to Obinim in the video, he once had 1000s of members but now struggling to maintain just 200 of them.

In the latter part of this same self-made video, Obinim publicly admitted that he couldn’t change into the tiger, snake and other scar animals he lied about some years ago.

As admitted by Bishop Obinim, he’s just an ordinary human being like all of us who eats, drinks, urinates etc – Hence the claims that he could turn into an animal were all false.

Watch the video below to know more…

