GH entrepreneur, Kojo Jones goes viral for spending Ghc 10,000 on fufu and aponkye (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian real estate developer Kojo Jones has become a social media sensation after making headlines for his extravagant spending spree at Nkwan Pa Fie, a popular spot in East Legon.

The entrepreneur, known for his significant contributions to the real estate sector, has caught the public’s attention for his lavish display of indulgence.

In a viral video posted on the official TikTok account of Nkwan Pa Fie, Kojo Jones can be seen enjoying a bottle of Moet while patiently awaiting his order of fufu and aponkye (goat meat soup).

The caption attached to the video revealed that Kojo Jones is not one to skimp on his dining experiences, as he reportedly spent a whopping Ghc 10,000 (Food and drinks) during his visit to the renowned restaurant.

The video captures the entrepreneur’s carefree enjoyment of the luxurious dining experience, showcasing a bottle of Moet on his table as he eagerly anticipates the arrival of his fufu and aponkye nkwan.

READ ALSO: Sad! Master beats his apprentice to death for allegedly spending his sales – Video

The revelation that Kojo Jones is a regular big spender at Nkwan Pa Fie adds to the allure of his larger-than-life personality.

As confirmed by Nkwan Pa Fie, Kojo Jones is one of their esteemed big spenders.

The restaurant, known for its delectable local cuisine, celebrated the real estate developer’s patronage, further solidifying its reputation as a go-to destination for those seeking an indulgent dining experience.

As the video circulates on various social media platforms, discussions about Kojo Jones’s extravagant dining habits have ignited curiosity and admiration from the public.

The entrepreneur’s willingness to spend generously on a simple yet beloved Ghanaian meal has sparked conversations about the intersection of luxury, gastronomy, and lifestyle in the vibrant city of Accra.

While opinions may vary on the appropriateness of such lavish spending, Kojo Jones’s viral dining episode has undoubtedly made him a topic of conversation, leaving many intrigued by the blend of success and indulgence showcased by the young Ghanaian real estate developer.

Hailing from a lineage of successful business entrepreneurs, Kojo Jones has made a name for himself in the Ghanaian business landscape.

His contributions to the real estate sector and his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of many Ghanaians have garnered him recognition as one of the young entrepreneurs making a difference.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: It was all fake, I couldn’t turn into any animal – Obinim confesses (Video)

READ ALSO: I now have less than 200 members – Bishop Obinim cries about the collapse of his church (Video)