Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has fired shots at politician and businessman, Cheddar aka “The man behind the mask”.

Speaking on EIB Network’s Kumasi-based Abusua FM, Cheddar has disclosed that he would ensure that Kumasi gets a sea when he is allowed to become the president of Ghana.

According to him, “I have traveled far and wide. I have seen many countries do that. Even Dubai which was a typical desert now has the sea. That is the kind of vision I have for the Ashanti Region. When we dredge the sea to the region, ships can dock in Kumasi”.

Reacting to this, angry Kevin Taylor has descended heavily on the flagbearer of the New Force political party.

In a recent episode of his show, Kevin Taylor claims Cheddar did not think well before making those “Stupid” utterances.

According to the media personality, Cheddar is not who he has made people believe he is, saying that he is not rich.

Kevin Taylor noted that when it comes to riches, he is richer than Cheddar, who goes around making people think he has it all.

He added that Cheddar is a criminal and whoever believes in him is a confused person.

“Cheddar is a criminal. Cheddar said he would create a sea, did he think about it before he made that utterance? Cheddar is a criminal, are you a fool? Even, I am richer than him. Are you mad? Are you a fool?”, Kevin Taylor said.