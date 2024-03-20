Police arrest a person in connection with the murder of Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has reportedly arrested one person suspected of knowing about the murder of Dr. Adu Boahen, the son of NPP’s first presidential candidate in 1992, Albert Adu Boahen.

READ ALSO: I will create a sea for Kumasi people if they vote for me- Cheddar

This comes after the business mogul was reported to have been killed by armed robbers in his East Legon mansion on Monday, March 18.

In a communique released by the Ghana Police Service sighted by Ghpage.com, they have arrested Mr. Mark Forson in connection with the murder of the business tycoon.

READ ALSO: Apply sense in your journalism- Vim Lady blasts Captain Smart

According to the Ghana Police Service, Mark Forson was arrested after “A team of police investigators and crime scene experts” began their investigation.

They disclosed in the release dated March 19 that an investigation is still ongoing to bring all the murderers into book.

READ ALSO: Medikal listens to my direction so things are working for him- Shatta Wale

Meanwhile, Mark Forson is still “in custody and will be put before the court while an investigation continues”.