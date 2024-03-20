I have forgiven you because Bola Ray forgave me- Funny Face tells baby mama

- Advertisement -

Comic actor, Funny Face better known as “The Children’s President” has finally forgiven his baby mama, Vannessa.

In a viral audio flying across social media platforms, the Ghanaian actor noted that his baby mama had wronged him on several occasions and he planned never to forgive her.

Funny Face claims Vannessa shattered his life after she decided not to allow him to have access to his children.

According to him, he blocked Vannessa’s official number and any number she tried to reach out to him via because he was never ready to make peace with her.

Funny Face revealed that a few days ago, his baby mama used a different number to call him to render an apology to him for all the wrongs.

He claims he chose to finally forgive her, saying that the decision to forgive her was triggered by how EIB Network boss, Bola Ray forgave and welcomed him back.

The actor revealed that the act by the media mogul has advised him to also forgive anyone who wrongs him, intentionally or unintentionally.