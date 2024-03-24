Cheddar made AMA close down my church- Evangelist Papa Shee opens “Keys”

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian evangelist known in the entertainment fraternity as Papa Shee has exposed presidential aspirant, Cheddar.

Papa Shee made these shocking revelations about Cheddar whilst he was speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM, which Ghpage.com monitored.

Papa Shee claims he and Cheddar were close pals, however, their friendship became something else after he chose to serve God.

According to him, even though he had become a man of God, he was still a friend to the presidential aspirant.

Papa She claims he was there one day when he was approached by the AMA who intended to shut down his church.

He disclosed that he had not done anything wrong and wondered why the AMA would want to shut his church down, because according to him, through him, a lot of prostitutes even changed their ways.

Papa Shee revealed that to his surprise, he was told by the AMA that Cheddar had reported for his church to be shut down.

According to him, the reason the AMA claimed Cheddar gave was that his church was collapsing his business.