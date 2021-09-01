Chief gifts Funny Face 30 acres of land to build his dream ultra-modern playground for children

- Advertisement -

Nana Etto Adomako, a traditional ruler in the Eastern Region of Ghana has gifted comedian Funny Face a huge parcel of land in the area to construct his dream ultra-modern playground for children.

It has always been the wish of Funny Face, who touts himself as the “Children President”, to own a multi-purpose facility to host events for children since the only national facility for such purpose, the Efua Sutherland Park, has become obsolete.

And following a request put before him, Nana Etto Adomako has handed over a big plot of land in the region to Funny Face to fulfil his dreams.

Funny Face took to his Instagram page to share a video from his meeting with the Chief, who spoke about why he decided to give out the land to the comedian, saying the purpose of the recreational facility to entertain children is a good initiative that needs backing to come into fruition.

Even though the Chief did not state the size of the land he was willing to give out, Funny Face disclosed that it’s a 30-acre plot.

According to Funny Face, the project will be named “Funny World” and it would be African’s version of Disney World.

He wrote: “A CHIEF IN EASTERN REGION with the stool name “NANA ETTO ADOMAKO “ .. has given FUNNY FACE “ 30 acres “ of LAND !! yes let dat Marinate and sizzle in ur spirit MR HATER !! LAN T SOY MILK .. for him to start his project !!! Building an ultra Mordern CHiLDREN PLAY GROuND named “ FUNNY WORLD “ #FUNNYWORLD .. just like DISNEY LAND .. at least even if not to dat standard .. at least Dat motivation of my OPERATION BUILDING AN ULTRA MORDERN CHILDREN PLAYGROUND “ will make me deliver at my highest peak .. since we don’t have any play ground for children … da dream started like a joke but .. GOD is linking all the right people for “ FUNNY WORLD “ #FUNNYWORLD is possible Now .. LAN T SOY MILK Forever to JEHOVAH alone be all da glory“

Watch the video below